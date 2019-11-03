Municipalities face shortage of entomologists across Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the number of dengue cases continue to rise across the state, most municipal corporations struggle with a lack of entomologists and District Malaria Officers. Moreover, the post of the Deputy Director (entomology) for the entire State has been vacant since the bifurcation.

Speaking to Express, Dr A Rambabu, chief entomologist of GHMC, said, “Currently, out of the six sanctioned posts for senior entomologists in GHMC, three posts are vacant. For the post of Assistant entomologist (AE), 30 posts were sanctioned, of which 13 posts remain empty.

However, more importantly, the position of Deputy Director needs to be filled as he/she supervises all the District Malaria Officers in the state. The position has been vacant for the last five years, since bifurcation.” An AE supervises anti-larvae operations, fumigation and awareness events.