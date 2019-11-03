Home States Telangana

New Revenue Act will lead to unrest: Telangana Congress

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is bringing reforms in Revenue laws to take away lands from the poor. 

Published: 03rd November 2019 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

CLP reader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka speaks during a round table meeting

CLP reader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka speaks during a round table meeting

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Strongly opposing the proposed new Revenue Act, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka claimed that the implementation of new Act in the present form would create unrest in rural areas and lead to violence.

Speaking at a round table conference on ‘TRS government’s land record purification exercise and its consequences’, organised by Congress Kisan Cell here on Saturday, Bhatti stated the new Revenue Act would create more problems than solutions. “There would be chaos if the Act was implemented in the present form. There will be disputes everywhere leading to violence,” he cautioned.

According to him, poor people have lost the right on assigned lands given to them due to the land record purification. 

“Land survey has not been done properly in any village in the State. The land record purification exercise had created more problems than solutions,” he said.

Bhatti alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is bringing reforms in Revenue laws to take away lands from the poor. 

He claimed that the Congress government after holding talks with Naxal leaders resolved 93 issues related to Revenue Act in the past. “Whenever issues related to land occurred, the Congress government brought laws accordingly and resolved them. But KCR is bringing laws to create land issues,” he alleged. He alleged that the State government is trying to encroach prime lands in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts.
AICC secretary Sampath Kumar stated that due to land record purification over 8.9 lakh people have so far not received pattadar passbooks. 

Nalsar Prof Sunil stated that there are about 76 kinds of land related problems in Telangana. He stated that the State needs land reforms like Bihar to resolve issues. Mulugu MLA Dasari Anusuyya alias Seethakka, AICC secretary C Vamshi Chanda Reddy, farmer leaders and experts took part in the round table conference.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Revenue Act Congress Legislative Party Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka Telangana Congress
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp