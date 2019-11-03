New Revenue Act will lead to unrest: Telangana Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Strongly opposing the proposed new Revenue Act, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka claimed that the implementation of new Act in the present form would create unrest in rural areas and lead to violence.

Speaking at a round table conference on ‘TRS government’s land record purification exercise and its consequences’, organised by Congress Kisan Cell here on Saturday, Bhatti stated the new Revenue Act would create more problems than solutions. “There would be chaos if the Act was implemented in the present form. There will be disputes everywhere leading to violence,” he cautioned.



According to him, poor people have lost the right on assigned lands given to them due to the land record purification.

“Land survey has not been done properly in any village in the State. The land record purification exercise had created more problems than solutions,” he said.



Bhatti alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is bringing reforms in Revenue laws to take away lands from the poor.

He claimed that the Congress government after holding talks with Naxal leaders resolved 93 issues related to Revenue Act in the past. “Whenever issues related to land occurred, the Congress government brought laws accordingly and resolved them. But KCR is bringing laws to create land issues,” he alleged. He alleged that the State government is trying to encroach prime lands in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts.

AICC secretary Sampath Kumar stated that due to land record purification over 8.9 lakh people have so far not received pattadar passbooks.

Nalsar Prof Sunil stated that there are about 76 kinds of land related problems in Telangana. He stated that the State needs land reforms like Bihar to resolve issues. Mulugu MLA Dasari Anusuyya alias Seethakka, AICC secretary C Vamshi Chanda Reddy, farmer leaders and experts took part in the round table conference.