Home States Telangana

Telangana government tampered with Land Acquisition Act: Jairam Ramesh

Already thousands of acres of land has been acquired like this. Now, they are planning to acquire more for the Pharmaceutical City.

Published: 03rd November 2019 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government has tampered with the Land Acquisition Act of 2013 to procure thousands of acres of land, claimed Rajya Sabha MP and incumbent Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Forests Jairam Ramesh, while raising an alarm over the proposed Pharmaceutical City. 

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Hyderabad, Ramesh said, “Not only has the environment taken a backseat, but also the Land Acqusition Act of 2013 has been completely subverted. In fact, Telangana was one of the States that had passed amendments to the Act, against the interest of landowners.”

The former union minister explained that the four tenets of the law -- compensation, social impact assessment, written consent of landowners and resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R) were all tampered with by the State.

“Already thousands of acres of land has been acquired like this. Now, they are planning to acquire more for the Pharmaceutical city. There are issues with the way the Telangana government has completely destroyed the letter and spirit of the law,” Ramesh added. 

Meanwhile, during the event which highlighted the issues pertaining to the Eastern Ghats, Ramesh assured that the standing committee of which he was the chairman, would take up ‘intensive research and studies regarding the Eastern Ghats’.  He pointed out that the issues of the Eastern Ghats were being ignored.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Land Acquisition Act of 2013 Jairam Ramesh
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp