Telangana government tampered with Land Acquisition Act: Jairam Ramesh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government has tampered with the Land Acquisition Act of 2013 to procure thousands of acres of land, claimed Rajya Sabha MP and incumbent Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Forests Jairam Ramesh, while raising an alarm over the proposed Pharmaceutical City.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Hyderabad, Ramesh said, “Not only has the environment taken a backseat, but also the Land Acqusition Act of 2013 has been completely subverted. In fact, Telangana was one of the States that had passed amendments to the Act, against the interest of landowners.”

The former union minister explained that the four tenets of the law -- compensation, social impact assessment, written consent of landowners and resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R) were all tampered with by the State.

“Already thousands of acres of land has been acquired like this. Now, they are planning to acquire more for the Pharmaceutical city. There are issues with the way the Telangana government has completely destroyed the letter and spirit of the law,” Ramesh added.

Meanwhile, during the event which highlighted the issues pertaining to the Eastern Ghats, Ramesh assured that the standing committee of which he was the chairman, would take up ‘intensive research and studies regarding the Eastern Ghats’. He pointed out that the issues of the Eastern Ghats were being ignored.