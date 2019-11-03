Home States Telangana

Tests negative but Telangana baby boy has dengue-like symptoms

While the State Health Department has been stressing on the need for ELISA test to declare a patient as dengue-positive, the department itself is unable to confirm the efficacy of the ELISA test. 

Published: 03rd November 2019 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of the Mancherial family, three of which succumbed to dengue

File photo of the Mancherial family, three of which succumbed to dengue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The five-day-old infant, who was the lone survivor of the Mancherial family that succumbed to dengue this week, has also been diagnosed with symptoms similar to the vector-borne disease. However, the ELISA test has failed to confirm if the child is actually  dengue-positive. 

While the State Health Department has been stressing on the need for ELISA test to declare a patient as dengue-positive, the department itself is unable to confirm the efficacy of the ELISA test. 

Speaking to Express, Dr Bheeshma, DMHO of Mancherial, said, “The infant has been admitted to a private hospital in the district. His fever is similar to dengue fever. However, when the ELISA test was administered, it came out negative. But dengue cannot be completely ruled out in practice, regardless of a clinically negative result.” He further added that the child had already undergone a round of SDP (single donor platelet) transfusion and may need multiple rounds. He, however, confirmed that the child was stable and out of danger.

On Thursday, a day after she gave birth to a baby boy, a 29-year-old woman had succumbed to dengue fever in Hyderabad. Soon after, the news of the death of three other members from her family members broke and left a chill down the spine of authorities and the public alike. A committee was constituted by the Department of Public Health to investigate into the four deaths which found that the wife, husband and their daughter had all succumbed to dengue. However, the woman’s father-in-law had succumbed to multiple pre-existing Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases. The husband died in Apollo Hospital at Karimnagar while the daughter died while she was on way to the hospital. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mancherial family
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp