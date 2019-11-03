Home States Telangana

TSRTC stir to intensify in Telangana as JAC refuses to give in

JAC co-convenor Thomas Reddy expressed his suspicions that the chief minister’s decision was unilateral and was not approved by the State Cabinet.

Published: 03rd November 2019 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

TSRTC JAC members observing a silent protest with all-party leaders at Gunpark.

TSRTC JAC members observing a silent protest with all-party leaders at Gunpark.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday threatened with privatisation of at least 50 per cent of the TSRTC fleet while advising the protesting workers to return to duty before midnight of November 6, JAC leaders announced that they were not going to back down and continue to strike till the government is forced to accept their demands. 

RTC JAC convenor Ashwathama Reddy stated that the chief minister was playing mind games to break the unity of the workers. “I appeal to the workers to not be afraid of losing their jobs or take steps that would harm their own interest. The CM is trying to foil the ongoing strike by issuing threats. We need to be united and maintain patience,” he said. 

JAC co-convenor Thomas Reddy expressed his suspicions that the chief minister’s decision was unilateral and was not approved by the State Cabinet. “We do not believe that whatever the CM told the media is right or discussed in the cabinet,” he stated.

Earlier in the day, the JAC leaders along with leaders of various political parties held a meeting at the Employees Union Office at Gunpark. Apart from chalking a week-long agitation programme starting November 3, commencing in a massive rally in Hyderabad on November 9, the JAC leaders announced their plan to call on the Central government to intervene. 

Speaking to media after the meeting, the JAC convenor had said, “We have decided to hold a massive rally in Hyderabad to show the strength of the RTC workers and send a message to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. We will not give up until our demands are met and the people are also on our side.” 
The RTC JAC and political parties would be meeting on Sunday to discuss the decision of the State Cabinet and future course of action.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao TSRTC JAC leaders Telangana
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp