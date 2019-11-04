Home States Telangana

Amid clash with chancellor, MANUU V-C quits

He also said that he would file a formal complaint with the Visitor against the chancellor, for making various allegations against him.

(Left) MANUU Vice Chancellor Mohammad Aslam addressing the media at University Guest House in Hyderabad. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)

HYDERABAD: In a shocking development, vice chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Md Aslam Parvaiz has resigned in the wake of a controversy that had been brewing for more than a year since the appointment of MANUU chancellor Firoz Bakht Ahmed in May last year.

The chancellor and the V-C have been at loggerheads since the former’s appointment, with allegations against each other moving thick and fast, requiring the University Grants Commission (UGC) to even set up a fact-finding committee earlier this year.

When contacted, Dr Parvaiz said he resigned on October 30 due to personal reasons. He refuted all allegations made against him by the chancellor, adding that he even got a clean chit from the fact-finding committee formed by the UGC on the directions from the MHRD, to look into the allegations made by the chancellor against him.

Dr Parvaiz said he moved his resignation to the Visitor of the university, who is the President of India, on October 30. He also said that he would file a formal complaint with the Visitor against the chancellor, for making various allegations against him.

Meanwhile, in a long mail to the TNIE, the chancellor alleged that Dr Parvaiz resigned because the Ministry of Human Resource Development had given him the options of either resigning or facing an inquiry on account of the allegations against him, pertaining to sexual harassment, embezzlement of university funds, illegal appointments, creating an ambience of fear psychosis, misuse of funding and anti-national acts.

Dr Parvaiz, who resigned on October 30, wrote to the governing body of Zakir Hussain College, New Delhi to take him as its principal from November 16 since a year of his tenure is still left.

