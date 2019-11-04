Civic workers to get safety equipment, uniforms

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has decided to allocate safety equipments and dress codes to both regular and outsourced workers in all municipalities and municipal corporations in the State. A decision to this effect was announced by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) K T Rama Rao during a video conference held with district collectors and municipal commissioners last week.

Based on his directions, the Telangana Municipal Administration Department has issued circulars to all municipal commissioners to furnish the required safety equipment from the urban local bodies (ULBs). The dress code policy seeks to set acceptable standards to guide employees as to what is deemed appropriate to wear to work. The objective is to ensure that the work attire of employees complement a work environment that reflects an orderly, professional and safe workplace.

The Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) will provide blue shirt and pant piece with logo for men and sarees for women. Municipal officials stated that safety equipment would be distributed according to nature of the work of the sanitation workers, such as face masks and aprons for sweepers, boots, face masks, aprons and hand gloves for drain cleaners, and helmets, boots and hand gloves for electricians.

Regional Directors of Hyderabad and Warangal regions were instructed to ensure that equipment-needs are met in their regions.