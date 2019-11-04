Korutla MLA’s PA washed away

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Girish Thakur Singh, the personal assistant of Korutla MLA K Vidyasagar Rao, accidentally got washed away in the SRSP canal on Sunday. According to information, the incident occurred at Dharoor camp area on the outskirts of Jagtial town.

Girish, and his friend Vijay, were returning home after attending a party when they got down to see the canal in full spate.

However, the duo accidentally slipped and fell into it. Luckily, Vijay caught hold of a pipe and escaped but Girish was washed away. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. The authorities have been releasing about 4,000 cusecs of water into SRSP.