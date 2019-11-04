Home States Telangana

Not instigating, only supporting demands: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

He urged the CM to hold talks with RTC unions and resolve the issue at the earliest.

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking strong objection to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao accusing the opposition parties of pushing RTC workers to go on strike, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka clarified that political parties were only supporting workers’ legitimate demands and that they have not instigated them to go on strike. 

“KCR is trying to mislead the people on RTC strike issue by creating an impression that political parties are behind the strike. In any democracy, political parties support people and trade unions on issues. We are also doing the same,” he stated.

Speaking to the media at the Assembly media hall here on Sunday, Bhatti stated that the chief minister is blaming the opposition parties for the death of RTC workers, but the fact is that they died due to the adamant attitude of the CM. 

