Woman dies of dengue in Adilabad

ADILABAD: Dengue distress has gripped the erstwhile Adilabad district yet again. On Sunday, a 22-year-old woman died of dengue in Mancherial. K Sneha, a B.Tech graduate, had been suffering from fever for the past four days.

She was being treated for fever in a private hospital in Mancherial. As her condition got worse, she was referred to Karimnagar for better treatment. It was there that she was diagnosed with dengue. Sneha and family lived in a rented house.

What was even more tragic was that the owner of rented house refused to keep her body on the premises, probably due to a fear of the disease spreading in the house. The family was forced to keep the body under a tree in Singerani.