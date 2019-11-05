Home States Telangana

Advocates abstain from work in protest against police action

As a result the court proceedings were affected and the judges have adjourned the hearing of the cases listed for the day to a later date.

Published: 05th November 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Advocates stage a protest outside the High Court in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In protest against brutal police action against the advocates of Tis Hazari court in New Delhi on Saturday, hundreds of advocates of Telangana High Court abstained from court work on Monday. As a result the court proceedings were affected and the judges have adjourned the hearing of the cases listed for the day to a later date.

The Bar Council of Telangana has also called upon all the bar associations of the State to condemn the brutal action of the police against lawyers and to organise protest demonstrations in front of their respective courts during lunch hours. Accordingly, several bar associations have unanimously resolved to abstain from court work on Monday as a token of support and solidarity to the call given by the advocates of New Delhi.

As soon as the high court proceedings commenced for the day at 10.30 am, Telangana High Court Advocates’ Association president T Surya Karan Reddy informed the Chief Justice bench about the advocates decision to abstain the court work. Other judges of the court were also informed about their decision. The decision was supported by Bar Council chairman A Narasimha Reddy. 

Later, hundreds of lawyers, including the executive members of Bar Council of Telangana, have gathered in front of the high court gate near Bar Council office condemning the brutal action of the police against lawyers, and then staged a rally up to the high court main gate by raising slogans demanding stringent action against the police officials responsible for the above incident and demanded compensation to the injured advocates. They urged the Central government to bring in an Act for protection of the advocates.
In a press release,

Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra appealed to the advocates of the country to resume court works from Tuesday in view of positive order of the Delhi High Court on the incident. On Saturday, the Delhi High Court which took suo motu cognizance of the entire episode and took up hearing, has set up a judicial enquiry into the incident, and suspension of two erring police officials and transfer of two other higher police officials, and for ex-gratia payment to the injured advocates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tis Hazari court Telangana High Court Bar Council of Telangana
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp