Home States Telangana

Dengue cases among pregnant women alarmingly high in Telangana

While most govt hospitals refuse to divulge data, pvt facilities confirm that each of them dealt with 6-7 cases of complicated deliveries due to dengue.

Published: 05th November 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

dengue

 Close to 9,000 dengue cases have been reported this year in the State and cases of pregnant women diagnosed with the vector-borne diseases have been alarmingly high.

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Close to 9,000 dengue cases have been reported this year in the State and cases of pregnant women diagnosed with the vector-borne diseases have been alarmingly high. While most government maternity hospitals refused to divulge the data, doctors from corporate hospitals confirmed that each hospital dealt with close to 6-7 cases of pregnant women encountering complicated deliveries due to dengue. 

Ranging from still births to spontaneous abortions, experts say that dengue congenitally affects the new-born as well, making it difficult to save the lives of both the mother and the baby. 
Speaking to Express, a senior gynaecologist from the Gandhi Hospital, choosing to stay anonymous, said, “The number of pregnant women with dengue has been prevalent this year. We have had cases wherein the mother has come to hospital affected by dengue and chikungunya simultaneously. We have also, unfortunately, lost a life of a to-be mother to dengue with a combination of encephalitis.”  However, the State government has not released any formal statement on the number of dengue casualties, and maintains no deaths have occurred. 

Dr  Sahithya, a consultant gynaecologist at CARE Hospital, said, “We have treated close to five pregnant women with dengue. Pregnant women are likely to be more affected as they are already immuno-compromised. A C-section is normally a strict no-no for a woman diagnosed with dengue as her platelet count is already low and she cannot afford the blood loss,”  she said.
She further said, “By the time the woman is in her last weeks of gestation, and she contracts dengue, there is a high possibility that the foetus will contract the infection as the anti-bodies from the mother’s body start passing into the child.” 

However, no concrete literature is available to provide proof with regard to this phenomena, says Dr  Ravi Varma, HoD of Pediatric Department at Niloufer Hospital.  “We have treated babies and infants who have tested dengue positive. The baby could have contracted the disease from the mother, however we cannot rule out the possibility of actual mosquito bites triggering the infection,”  he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gandhi Hospital dengue
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp