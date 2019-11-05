‘Encrypted data breach a growing concern’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking heed of the recent WhatsApp spyware fiasco, Principal Secretary of IT and Industries raised an alarm over the growing incidence of encrypted data breach.

Speaking at the inauguration of International Data Science Technology Conference for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Ranjan said, “It is agitating to see that even encrypted data is being breached. It is a growing concern. We are all excited by data science, but at the same time, we need to be more vigilant about data privacy and protection.”

Ranjan pointed out the Telangana was one of the first states to come out with a dedicated policy for data.

“We have put some government data on the public platform. It has information on 150 plus companies. It provides real-time wealth of information on agriculture, agri-produces’ prices, spatial data and so on.” However, Ranjan said that it did not have enough data on health due to privacy and security-related issues. He also announced that the State government would set up a data exchange set-up. He asked the organisers of the Indo Data Week to reach out and engage the government on useful practices of data.