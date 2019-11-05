Home States Telangana

Festive season boosts Telangana automobile sector, but is that enough?

We need to wait and watch. When dealers introduce BS-VI vehicles, people may go for that,” said Reddy.

Published: 05th November 2019 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

As per official data from the Telangana Road Transport Department, over 94,864 vehicles were purchased between October 1 to October 24.

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Diwali and Dasara have managed to lift the spirits of vehicle buyers in Telangana as there has been a 44.75 per cent rise in the number of vehicle purchases as compared to previous month. As per official data from the Telangana Road Transport Department, over 94,864 vehicles were purchased between October 1 to October 24. In the month of September, only 65,536 vehicles were purchased.

The rise is being attributed to the fact that automobile dealers have gone out of their way to give enormous discounts and offers to woo buyers into investing in vehicles. “The retailers have given lot of sops and discounts to tempt the customers. For this month, the trends are good owing to the festive season. The true picture will only be apparent by the end of November. We have to see  whether all the efforts of government have helped increase the purchasing power of the buyers or not,” said P Santhosh Reddy, executive member, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Automobile Dealers Association.

Clearly, the rise is seen only for this month. A glance at data from the last three years shows that 2019 had the lowest sales when compared to the previous years for the period of August to October, when Diwali-Dasara sales usually peak.

In 2017, there were about 2,58,649 vehicles purchased in the month of August, September and October. During the corresponding period in 2018, the numbers slightly increased to 2,66,158. In 2019, however, it

dipped to an all-time low of 2,41,305 vehicles.
The sales thus have dropped by 9.33 per cent between 2018 and 2019, indicative of the slowdown in the sector.

Express had previously reported on how the worst hit sectors were two-wheelers and commercial vehicles in August, when the sector leaders first spoke about the slowdown. “The under-15 lakh vehicles are still not being purchased as expected. We need to wait and watch. When dealers introduce BS-VI vehicles, people may go for that,” said Reddy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
automobile sector Telangana Road Transport Department automobile dealers
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp