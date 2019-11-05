Godbole is right, it was Rajiv who opened the gates of Babri Masjid: Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While supporting former Union Home Secretary Madhav Godbole’s statements, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday alleged that it was late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi who ‘opened the locks of Babri Masjid’.

Owaisi, while addressing a press conference said, “There is truth in what Madhav Godbole has said. He said correctly that the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi got the locks of the Babri Masjid opened. It is a historical fact. It is also a historical fact that the matter of opening the locks had nothing to do with the Shah Bano case.”

Earlier, Godbole had said that there could have been a solution to the Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir dispute much sooner, if Rajiv Gandhi had acted. Godbole alleged that Gandhi was not interested in the matter and took the decision to open the locks of Babri Masjid.

Owaisi also pointed out that it was under former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao’s regime that the disputed structure was demolished. “Congress was equally a partner in this fault,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a tweet late on Sunday, Owaisi said that the members of the minority community are experiencing “systemic discrimination” in the criminal justice.

Owaisi, who was reacting to the acquittal of one of the accused in the 2008 Rampur CRPF camp attack case by a court in Uttar Pradesh, said, “Muslims are incarcerated in terror cases only to be acquitted after decades. We experience systemic discrimination in the criminal justice system regardless of the party in

power. The double injustice here is not only to Gulab Khan but also to the victims of Rampur attack.”