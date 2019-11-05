Home States Telangana

Groundwater levels rise as Telangana gets excess rains

AS Telangana received surplus rains in October, the groundwater levels in the State improved on an average by 6.6 metres as compared to the pre-monsoon levels in May.

Published: 05th November 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

heavy rains

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AS Telangana received surplus rains in October, the groundwater levels in the State improved on an average by 6.6 metres as compared to the pre-monsoon levels in May. When compared to the level in the corresponding month last year, a rise of 2.4 metres has been recorded. Hyderabad recorded a rise of 6.46 metres as compared to the pre-monsoon levels. 

According to the report released on Monday by the groundwater department, the average groundwater level of the State in October was 7.92 metres below ground level (mbgl) as compared to 14.56 mbgl in May this year and 10.35 mbgl in October last year. 

Among all districts, Sircilla recorded the highest improvement in groundwater levels -- of 11.42 metres -- as compared to the pre-monsoon level. Medak recorded the steepest groundwater level of all districts at 18.3 metres. But even here, an improvement of 8.1 metres was recorded. 

The rise in groundwater levels can be attributed to the surplus rains in October in the State. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in October, the State received 73 per cent excess rainfall. It received 160.2 mm rainfall against the normal of 92.7 mm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rains groundwater levels
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp