Nothing wrong in government raising loans: B Vinod Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar said that there is nothing wrong in the State government raising loans and it should be considered as an “investment” for the development of the State and future generations.

Participating in “Vibrant Telangana” programme organised by Telangana NRIs in New Jersey on Sunday, Vinod Kumar said that Re 1 invested in irrigation sector would give Rs 100 in return. This would help the future generations, he added.

During the interaction, when NRIs asked him about the ongoing strike, Vinod Kumar said that it was not proper on the part of the RTC unions to cause inconvenience to commuters. He said that the State government would implement the Central government’s Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2019.