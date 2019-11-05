RTC panel willing to set aside some demands  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD, KARIMNAGAR: In a significant development, RTC JAC, which had been firm on holding discussion on all the 26 demands put forward by it, had slightly mellowed down and is now ready to consider the request of the government to set aside few demands once talks resumes.

However, the JAC leaders did not comment on whether they were ready to give up their main demand of merging the corporation with the government. The chief minister had issued fresh deadline to workers to join their duties by November 5.

Speaking to the media, convenor Aswadhama Reddy and co-convenors Thomas Reddy and Raji Reddy, stated that once the government resume the talks they would consider the request to withdraw few demands which are not so important in the current circumstances.

“We are ready to set aside few demands for time being. Our humble request to the CM is to invite us for the talks and resolve the issue,” Reddy stated. “We are waiting for a call from home minister Amit Shah. When we get confirmation, we will fly to Delhi to meet him.”

Meanwhile, a day after an RTC employee from erstwhile Karimnagar called on his depot manager to rejoin duty, three more have decided to discontinue the strike and return to duty.

It may be noted that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had, on Saturday, issued an ultimatum to the protesting RTC workers to return to duty before midnight, November 5, or lose their jobs.

Speaking to TNIE, Khadar, one of the employees said “Since my family is suffering from a severe financial crisis, I can no longer afford to continue with the strike.

