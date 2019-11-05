RTC permits pvt players to run 9-year-old buses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: WITH the State Cabinet having decided to privatise at least 50 per cent of the TSRTC fleet, striking facts about the corporation’s latest security standards for its privately hired buses have come to fore. In the latest tenders floated for private hire buses (PHBs), the corporation permitted the hiring of old buses. Amid the ongoing RTC strike, this has allowed for the use of buses as old as nine years, putting the safety associated with RTC buses in question.

The corporation had put out two notices in the last two weeks inviting close to 2,000 new PHBs into the RTC fleet. The owners of these PHBs would be paid a service fee for running buses by the RTC while the private operators would bare their operation costs. It is learnt that, at present, there are at least 116 buses plying the State roads which are as old as nine years or more.

“The new private operators have been asked to provide BS IV buses by December 2019, and latest by January 2020. Until then, we have agreed that if they have any older buses, registered latest after January 2010, they can put those to use for the next 90 days. It is mandatory for them to get new buses after that,” explained a senior official from RTC. However, the quality and condition of these buses, remains questionable, note experts.

RTC officials say that the older buses are only being allowed as a stop gap measure.