Sufi body vows to welcome  judgement

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ALL India Markaza-e-Majilis-e-Chistia (AIMMC), a-based Sufi organisation established in 1956, passed a unanimous resolution stating that the Supreme Court judgement in the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid title dispute case would be welcomed regardless of whether it was in favour of Hindus or Muslims.

In a meeting, the general secretary of the AIIMC Muzaffar Ali Soofi Chisti, while reiterating the teachings of Islam and Sufism about spreading peace, said that the verdict should not be considered as a religious issue but should be treated as a land dispute.