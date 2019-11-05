Home States Telangana

TSRTC JAC softens stance, may cross out few demands

He added that they were seeking an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and once they get it, they would visit Delhi and apprise him about the strike.

Published: 05th November 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

JAC leader Ashwathama Reddy speaks at a meeting in the city on Monday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, the TSRTC JAC, which had, until now, been firm about including all its 26 demands in the discussions with the government, has softened its stance and is ready to consider the government’s request to withdraw a few demands once the talks resumes. However, the JAC leaders did not comment on whether they were ready to give up their main demand of merging the corporation with the State. 

Speaking to the media after attending a meeting with all the RTC union leaders on Monday, RTC JAC convenor Aswathama Reddy and co-convenors Thomas Reddy and Raji Reddy, said that once the government resumed the talks, they would consider the request to withdraw a few demands that are less important in the current circumstances. “We are ready to overlook a few demands for the time being. Our humble request to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is to invite us for the talks and resolve the issue,”Aswathama Reddy said.

Stating that their aim was to resolve the issue amicably, the JAC leader said that the chief minister should stop wasting more time and invite the union leaders for talks. “Just 11 out of over 48,000 workers turned up for duty on Sunday. Of them, five have rejoined the strike on Monday,” he claimed.  
Encouraged by the support of RTC workers, Aswadhama Reddy further said that their agitation would continue as per schedule. He added that they were seeking an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and once they get it, they would visit Delhi and apprise him about the strike.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC JAC RTC
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp