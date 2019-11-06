Congress for new TPCC chief, but change unlikely before civic polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the growing demand to replace N Uttam Kumar Reddy as the TPCC president, especially after the grand old party’s disastrous performance in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party high command has reportedly decided to appoint a new chief for its Telangana unit. However, the leadership change is not likely to take place till the upcoming municipal polls are over.

Though Uttam, who completed four years in the post, had offered to vacate it soon after the 2018 Assembly polls, the party high command asked him to continue for some time. But after the humiliating defeat in the recent Huzurnagar bypoll, some party leaders and loyalists have once again started demanding his removal.

Many senior and popular leaders, including Malkagiri MP A Revanth Reddy, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MLAs D Sridhar Babu and T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy, MLC T Jeevan Reddy, former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah, former AICC secretary V Hanumantha Rao and AICC secretary A Sampath Kumar, are reportedly aspiring for the coveted PCC top post.

The issue came up for discussion during Azad’s visit to Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy reportedly raised the issue, saying that since municipal polls are approaching, there is a need for the party to have a new leadership which could infuse fresh energy into the cadre.

‘Change is always good’

Azad reportedly listened to the suggestions of all the leaders, including the aspirants for the post, and assured that he will take up the matter to the party’s leadership. It is learnt that Azad too agreed that there is a need to change leadership in the State to give new direction to the party. ‘Change is always good’, he told the leaders.