Deceased Safai Karamcharis’ kin get Rs 10 lakh from Chief Justice

 With the initiative of CJ, the Telangana State Legal Services Authority coordinated with the officials of GHMC and HMWSSB, and the latter sanctioned `10 lakh to each of the families of the deceased w

Published: 06th November 2019 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan of Telangana High Court on Tuesday urged the print and electronic media to continue covering the difficulties and hardships faced by various sections of the society and to bring out stories which involve human interest. Judiciary is coming to know about these issues only through media, he noted.

Addressing a gathering, after distributing cheques to the kin of 10 deceased Safai Karamchari workers who died while cleaning manholes/septic tanks / drains manually in and around Hyderabad, at a function held on the court premises, the Chief Justice who is the patron-in-chief of Telangana State Legal Services Authority said that the judiciary has come to know about the plight of these helpless families only after seeing their stories in the newspapers, and took up the cause for their welfare.

In the case of Safai Karamchari Andolan and others vs Union of India of the year 2003, the Supreme Court ordered that a compensation of `10 lakh must be paid to the kin of the deceased who died while doing sewerage works.  With the initiative of CJ, the Telangana State Legal Services Authority coordinated with the officials of GHMC and HMWSSB, and the latter sanctioned `10 lakh to each of the families of the deceased workers. 

