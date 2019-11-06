Kashmir issue will not be solved till BJP is in power: Ghulam Nabi Azad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing the BJP-led NDA government of spreading lies about Kashmir returning to normalcy, senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad stated that till BJP is in power at the Centre, the Kashmir issue would not be resolved. “When a former CM of Kashmir and sitting Rajya Sabha MP (himself) has to visit the Valley with SC’s permission, one can understand the situation prevailing in the State,” Azad stated.

Azad, who was in the city to brief the media about the party’s national agitation programme against the BJP government’s failure which began on Tuesday, said that PM by inviting right wing European Members of Parliaments tried to mislead the world that situation in Kashmir had improved after the abrogation of Article 370, but the situation is still tense in the Valley.