KT Rama Rao urges IFS officers to promote Telangana overseas

The State has identified 14 priority sectors and is ready to extend full support to companies to invest in them, Rama Rao said.

Published: 06th November 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  State IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday urged the Indian Foreign Service officers to help in creating awareness about the investment opportunities in Telangana among overseas businessmen and to urge them to invest in Telangana. 

“There are many business opportunities in India right now, especially in States like Telangana which are coming up with innovative policies,” Rama Rao said at a dinner meeting arranged by the State government for senior IFS officers of 1992, 1993 and 1994 batches. The officers are in the city to attend MTCP-Phase III course at ISB Hyderabad.

The State has identified 14 priority sectors and is ready to extend full support to companies to invest in them, Rama Rao said.  IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming were among the dignitaries who attended the meeting.

TAGS
KT Rama Rao Indian Foreign Service
