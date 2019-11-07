'Don’t give us land management duties': Telangana revenue staff after tahsildar Vijaya Reddy murder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Revenue Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Wednesday demanded that the State government relieve them from the land management duties.

Following the murder of the tahsildar, the Revenue JAC met here and requested the government not to entrust land management duties to them.

“We are shocked by the murder of Vijaya Reddy. All the revenue employees have to learn some lessons from the gruesome incident,” they said. The reason behind the murder was land disputes, they observed.

“There are many issues with land management, which the revenue machinery could not resolve,” they said.

At the meeting it was alleged that the State was not providing any solution to revenue employees, who were under pressure and faced professional problems on daily basis.

The government was not showing any interest in resolving the problems of the people either, they alleged.

The JAC felt that the land management system is faulty and immediate rectification measures are needed else the problems of the farmers will not be resolved, the JAC felt.

“Revenue collection and land management were the only main jobs of the revenue employees. But, now so many other tasks are given. This is the reason, the employees are unable to allocate any time for land-related issues,” the JAC said.