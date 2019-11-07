Home States Telangana

Is Villupuram next Keezhadi?

Many broken pieces of black and red pots have also been found on the riverbed along the nearby village of S Mettupalayam. 

Published: 07th November 2019 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 08:46 AM

Based on information from the temple priest at Puvarasankuppam, a team went to Thenpennai riverbed and collected rare artefacts on Sunday | Express

By Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Archeological artifacts being unearthed in Villupuram continues with broken pieces of ancient pots with symbols and burial urns from 2-3 Century CE now being found on the riverbed of Thenpennai at Puvarasankuppam and S Mettupalayam.

The Thenpennai originates from Nandi Hills in Karnataka and flows through Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Cuddalore before draining into the Bay of Bengal.  “The priest at a temple in Puvarasankuppam informed us on Sunday that an ancient burial urn was found on the riverbed. We found broken and complete burial urns too. As an overbridge has been planned across the river, we requested the authorities not to disturb this site,” writer Senguttuvan said. 

Many broken pieces of black and red pots have also been found on the riverbed along the nearby village of S Mettupalayam. 

D. Thulasiraman, regional assistant director (retired) of the Archaeology Department, siad, “I inspected four pieces of the broken pots. It is interesting to know that these are from 900 BC to 200 AD. Three vertical lines on the red side of a piece I analysed does not mean any word, however researchers may interpret it in their own way. There aren’t specific words found on that piece. On another piece, a symbol of udukai (drum) is represented by triangular lines. The black and red mud pots are rare find and on one piece, ancient brahmi letters are seen. These pots can be from 2-3 Century CE. As we also find burial urns nearby, there could have been a settlement in the area during that period.” 

Ancient script analyst Rajagopal Subbaiah said, “The letters can be read as The Ratnam or The Thenda. There are pieces of pots with Tamil brahmi script from around 9-10th Century CE. The pieces with the old script will be very useful for interpretation of text in pottery.”

Senguttuvan said, “Pieces of broken pots found in S. Mettupalayam with symbols and inscription say something about history of Tamil Nadu. Excavations should be carried out in the area.”
 

