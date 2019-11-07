‘Just one option, hold  talks’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Encouraged by the determination of the workers to continue the strike till their demands are met, TSRTC JAC leaders stated that the poor response to the ultimatum given to workers to join duty by November 5 should open the eyes of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and make him invite them for talks. “At least now KCR should realise that workers cannot be threatened and their unity cannot be broken. Our sincere appeal to the CM is not to further delay the talks as it is affecting the common man,” RTC JAC convenor Ashwathama Reddy stated.

Speaking to the media after meeting BJP State unit chief K Laxman on Wednesday, Ashwathama Reddy stated that despite pressure from the ministers, TRS MPs and MLAs, most of the workers stood firm and only 360 of over 48,000 rejoined duty. “KCR used all kinds of tactics to weaken the workers unity but he failed in all his efforts,” he stated.

State BJP president K Laxman speaks during a meeting in Hyderabad on Wednesday | RVK Rao

According to him, the RTC JAC is getting support from the government employees’ unions and other organisations. Stating that the workers strike is also getting support from all political parties, he said that they are confident of succeeding in their efforts. “The State unit of BJP has taken the matter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has responded positively. We expect the Centre to intervene in the matter and do justice to the RTC workers,” he stated. “The CM is left with only one option — to hold talks with unions to resolve the issue. Hence, he should give up false prestige and hold talks.”

KCR should resign, says laxman

Meanwhile, BJP leader K Laxman stated that the chierf minister, taking moral responsibility for his failure, should resign from his post. “It’s a moral victory for the RTC workers. All KCR’s efforts to threaten and lure workers failed. He should resign from his post taking moral responsibility,” he said.Laxman stated that despite repeated failure to break the strike, KCR is not learning the lessons. “Only solution to the issue is holding talks with unions, which KCR is not doing, creating problem for the entire State,” he said.

‘Million March’

“The Centre is watching the issue very closely and will take an appropriate decision at the right time,” he said.He revealed that his party had formed a three-member committee, comprising former MPs AP Jitender Reddy and G Vivek and former MLC B Mohan Reddy, which will chalk out strategies to take up agitations in support of the RTC workers, including the proposed ‘Million March’ on Tank Bund on November 9. “We will be extending complete support to the RTC workers. We will participate in all the agitations the workers take up,” he said.

Another RTC worker dies of depression

Karimnagar: Another RTC employee who went into depression due to the ongoing strike died while undergoing treatment. Mohammed Kareemuddin, 55, garage secretary of Karimnagar Depot 2, who was hospitalised after the death of driver N Babu due to heart attack, breathed his last on WednesdayHis family members said that he was worried about their future and used to ask about the strike even when he was in the hospitalMeanwhile, BJPMP Bandi Sanjay said that the RTC workers are suffering heart attacks or committing suicide as they are worried about their future

Privatisation for benefit of TRS leaders: Khuntia

Criticising CM KCR’s proposal to privatise 50 per cent of the RTC buses, AICC secretary and Telangana in-charge RC Khuntia stated that keeping the interests of the workers and the people in mind, any effort to privatise the transport corporation should be resisted.

Speaking to the media along with party observer HK Patil at Gandhi Bhavan here on Wednesday, Khuntia stated that the move to privatise RTC would benefit the pink party leaders. “All the profitable routes will be handed over to private operators,” Khuntia said.