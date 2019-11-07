KTR gives cheques to deceased TRS workers’ families

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao disbursed the cheques relating to insurance premium to the kin of those TRS workers, who died recently. During a programme organised at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, Rama Rao handed over the cheques to the family members of the TRS workers. Speaking on the occasion, he said that so far `31.62 crore was disbursed to 1,581 workers under the insurance scheme.

The TRS had been providing free insurance facility to its party workers. Rama Rao assured that the party would always support the workers. He said that the TRS had 60 lakh membership. No other regional party in the country had such a huge number of members, he claimed.

Rama Rao said that only one or two political parties are providing insurance to the party members. He said that the party paid `11.50 crore towards insurance premium to 60 lakh party workers. The remaining cheques would be disbursed by MLAs of respective Assembly segments at the doorsteps of the party workers, he said.