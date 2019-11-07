Home States Telangana

KTR gives cheques to deceased TRS workers’ families

 Municipal Administration Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao disbursed the cheques relating to insurance premium to the kin of those TRS workers, who died recently.

Published: 07th November 2019 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao having lunch with women party workers after giving them insurance cheques at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Municipal Administration Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao disbursed the cheques relating to insurance premium to the kin of those TRS workers, who died recently. During a programme organised at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, Rama Rao handed over the cheques to the family members of the TRS workers. Speaking on the occasion, he said that so far `31.62 crore was disbursed to 1,581 workers under the insurance scheme.

The TRS had been providing free insurance facility to its party workers. Rama Rao assured that the party would always support the workers. He said that the TRS had 60 lakh membership. No other regional party in the country had such a huge number of members, he claimed. 

Rama Rao said that only one or two political parties are providing insurance to the party members. He said that the party paid `11.50 crore towards insurance premium to 60 lakh party workers. The remaining cheques would be disbursed by MLAs of respective Assembly segments at the doorsteps of the party workers, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp