NTPC Ltd gets new regional executive director

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The head of NTPC Ramagundam and Telangana project Pramod Prabhakar Kulkarni, has taken over post of the Regional Executive Director (South), NTPC Limited. He will continue to hold his existing position. Prior to joining as the executive director at Ramagundam, Kulkarni was chief executive officer of Aravali Power Company Pvt Ltd.

He joined NTPC Limited in 1982 as 7th engineering executive trainee and was awarded the best executive trainee gold medal in recognition of his performance. During the past 37 years, he worked in various areas of NTPC which include acquisition of land, R&R, CSR, erection and commissioning, operation and maintenance of super critical power stations and so on. He also worked at Akrimota Thermal Power Project to provide consultancy.