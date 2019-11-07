Home States Telangana

Only 116 new hired buses hit the road

 Despite the government issuing several permits to private bus operators in the last week of October, only 116 buses have been  pressed into service so far.

Published: 07th November 2019 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By  Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Despite the government issuing several permits to private bus operators in the last week of October, only 116 buses have been  pressed into service so far. According to officials, though the government has been giving permits to private players to replace the TSRTC fleet and restore normalcy to the strike-stricken State, the process is taking much longer than expected. 

According to sources, though fresh tenders were issued for close to 1,200 new private hire buses to be inducted in the RTC fleet and majority of these tenders were also finalised, only 116 have hit the road. “We have given them a three-month deadline to give us BS IV buses which were registered after 2017. This will take time and so they have been given a 90-day deadline to bring in these buses. We can expect the whole fleet to be fully operational by December or January,” said a senior official of the corporation.

This means that though the total number of private hire buses has been increased to around 3,400, the actual number of these buses in service is barely 2,219, which includes just 116 from the latest tenders. These 116 are also older buses which were taken from other states or with registration as old as 2010. This also implies that in the coming days, if the CMO decides to give route permits to 5,300 more buses, in actuality it may take longer for the buses to hit the roads.

60% deficit in bus services
Meanwhile, Greater Hyderabad has been running on a huge deficit of buses, by an average of roughly 60 per cent for the last 33 days. Since the strike began on October 5, on an average only 1,400 odd buses from the 3,500 odd fleet are in service on a given day, that too for limited hours. From the data available for 25 days out of the 33 days of strike, during the strike period on an average only 1,400 buses have plied in Hyderabad on a daily basis. This is far less to meet the daily requirement of 33 lakh passengers the TSRTC previously catered to in the city. Ideally for every one lakh population, there must be 60 buses.

For Greater Hyderabad’s nearly one crore population, more than 4,200 buses are needed. The RTC officials note they are helpless as few private contract drivers are turning up. “We have pressed all buses into service in all critical areas that see high rush. Since we have no officials to rationalise routes with the existing fleet, we are unable to understand which routes need more buses at the moment,” said one official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp