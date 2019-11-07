PIL against government over RTC issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A public interest litigation petition is filed in the Telangana High Court with a plea to declare the recent decision of the State government to give permits to 5,100 private buses to run on specified routes under the State Road Transport Corporation instead of having negotiations with the trade unions to resolve the issues of the employees and to put an end to the ongoing strike, as illegal and unconstitutional. It urged the court to grant stay of all further proceedings in privatization of 5,100 permits of the corporation.

Petitioner Prof PL Vishweshwar Rao, vice-president of Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), sought directions to the State government to forthwith start negotiations with trade unions by resolving the TSRTC employees’ problems and to call off the strike which had entered the 33rd day. State chief secretary, principal secretary to transport, TSRTC managing director and commissioner of labour are named as the respondents. The matter is expected to come up for hearing on Thursday.