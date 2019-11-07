Rejuvenation plan afoot for Godavari, Krishna

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Plans are underway for the rejuvenation of the two major lifelines of Telangana — Godavari and Krishna rivers — on the lines of the Ganga Rejuvenation Programme. The Hyderabad-based Institute of Forest Biodiversity (IFB) is furnishing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the rejuvenation of Godavari river basin, while the Bengaluru-based Institute of Wood Science Technology (IWST) is preparing the same for Krishna. The rejuvenation plan will cover areas across all the states through which these rivers flow.

Dr S Pattanaik of IFB, Nodal Officer for the development of Godavari rejuvenation DPR, told Express that the Godavari rejuvenation project would cover 8,827 sq kilometer of area in Telangana. Dr HR Prabuddha of IWST, nodal officer for the Krishna rejuvenation project DPR, meanwhile, said that the project would cover 8,074 sq km in the State.

On Wednesday, a stakeholders’ consultation workshop was conducted in Hyderabad by the IFB on the preparation of DPRs with officials from various State government agencies. The rejuvenation plans aim at improving both the quality of water in the two rivers and the quantity of discharges, through forestry interventions in natural, agroforestry and urban landscapes.

The approaches will differ from one landscape to another, involving a variety of techniques like soil moisture conservation, natural regeneration, habitat management, riverfront development, bio-filters and bio-remediation. Hotspots along the two rivers, where they are highly polluted due to human activities, will also be identified for appropriate action to be taken. Dr Pattanaik said that December 31 is deadline for preparation of DPR.