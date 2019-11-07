Home States Telangana

State’s TB campaign taps into private hospitals

Their campaign on Hyderabad Metro has reportedly exhibited an increase of 8.84 per cent in the public sector TB notifications in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal districts since August 2019.

Published: 07th November 2019 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

A boy cries standing beside a relative being treated for tuberculosis at a TB hospital in Hyderabad. | AP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Revised National Tuberculosis Programme’s collaboration with Johnson & Johnson to collect and transport sputum of tuberculosis patients in private hospitals has successfully mapped 175 private hubs and collected and transported 977 private sputum samples to the nearest public CBNAAT lab free-of-cost, in three months.

Their campaign on Hyderabad Metro has reportedly exhibited an increase of 8.84 per cent in the public sector TB notifications in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal districts since August 2019. Speaking to Express, Dr A Rajesham, Joint Director for RNTCP Telangana, said, “While it is easy to monitor new and recurring cases of TB in public hospitals, the process is much more difficult in private healthcare institutions as they often do not report the cases to us. The collaboration has helped us track cases from private hospitals. However, a proper review will be possible only after the pilot completes six-months.” 

The Telangana State’s RNTCP cell recognises this challenge and is implementing a distinctive private sector engagement model, along with TB Alert India, to prevent diagnostic and treatment delays. The SCT model was initiated in June 2019 and will be piloted for a period of one year across five districts of Telangana, including, Warangal urban, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, and Khammam.

According to Telangana RNTCP’s official data, the model has successfully delivered back 871 reports of the 977 collected (with 233 positive TB and 24 positive MDR-TB results) to respective private physicians within just 2.5 days, while the rest 106 reports will be reflected in the consecutive month. This model has been instrumental in linking all 24 MDR TB patients to public health posts. 

Additionally, J&J also ran a campaign with Hyderabad Metro wherein a total of 45 Metro trains carry the TB awareness message in form of 30-second videos on all digital screens of each train all day. According to Sarthak Ranade, Managing Director, Janssen India, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, “Since August 2019, around 450,000 commuters are being reached on a daily basis. This campaign has exhibited an increase of 8.84 per cent in the public sector TB notifications in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal districts which hold 10 million population.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tuberculosis private hospitals
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp