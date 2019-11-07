Home States Telangana

Tension in Mahbubnagar as RTC strike turns violent

When police personnel came to their rescue and took them into the bus stand, the angry striking employees changed their tactic and laid on the ground, preventing the bus services from resuming.

Published: 07th November 2019 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC strike photo

A visual of protesting Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR/ ADILABAD/SANGAREDDY: The ongoing RTC strike turned violent here on Wednesday when the striking employees assaulted their colleagues who decided to return to duty following the call given by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The striking employees, who started gathering at Mahbubnagar bus stand in large numbers since morning, assaulted the temporary workers as well as their colleagues who preferred to return to work. They garlanded the flexis with photos of those who “surrendered” to the State government with footwear and then burned them. 

When police personnel came to their rescue and took them into the bus stand, the angry striking employees changed their tactic and laid on the ground, preventing the bus services from resuming. Some workers even deflated the bus tyres. The police then used force to disperse the workers while taking some into custody.

Later, the striking workers staged a rally from the bus stand to Dr BR Ambedkar Cross Roads, where they formed a human chain. The RTC JAC leaders demanded the State government to shed its stubbornness and instead initiate talks with the workers. They made it clear that they would not be intimidated by the tactics of the State government.

Garlanded with slippers
Meanwhile, the RTC employees strike continued in the erstwhile Adilabad district. In Nirmal district headquarters, the workers organised a rally during which they garlanded the photos of 12 RTC workers who resumed duty with slippers and bangles while raising slogans against the ‘betrayers’.

Rasta roko 
Meanwhile, the RTC workers in Sangareddy, not heeding to the warning of the government, also continued with their protests.  The striking workers staged a ‘rasta roko’, resulting in heavy traffic jam. The police had to intervene to disperse the agitating workers and solve the traffic problem.  The employees also continued their protests programmes in Medak, Siddipet, Zahirabad, Narayankhed, Gajwel and other areas in the erstwhile Medak district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RTC JAC RTC strike
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp