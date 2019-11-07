TPCC chief or not, Komatireddy vows to remain loyal to Cong

By Express News Service

YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI: Regardless of whether the Congress high command gives him the post of TPCC chief or not, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy vowed to stay loyal to the party.

He made these remarks while speaking to the media here on Wednesday.

He urged the high command to allot the post to a senior in the party. Speaking about the ongoing RTC strike, Venkat Reddy said, “The RTC employees do not care about Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s warnings. Out of the 48,000 striking employees, only 300 have rejoined duties so far. In KCR’s tenure alone, the corporation incurred losses to the tune of `2 lakh.”

In warning to the chief minister, Venkat Reddy said that KCR would be sent to Chanchalguda prison once the Congress comes to power in the State. Demanding a CBI inquiry into tahsiladar Vijaya Reddy’s brutal murder, Venkat Reddy claimed that her husband blamed the ruling party for the events that led to her death. He also urged people to participate in the ‘Chalo Tank Bund’ protest to be held in Hyderabad on Saturday.