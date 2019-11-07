Home States Telangana

TSRTC owes govt, officials tell HC

CM holds review meeting on next steps, officials submit affidavits in court; hearing today

Published: 07th November 2019 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders hand over rice bags to the TSRTC workers at Prashant Nagar bus station in Hyderabad on Wednesday | Sathya keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Ahead of the hearing on the TSRTC employees’ strike in the Telangana High Court on Thursday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had a busy day on Wednesday, poring over various issues related to the strike, the line that the government counsels should take in court, and the roadmap on letting private players operate buses on more routes.In the afternoon, as directed by the court, Principal Secretary (Finance) P Ramakrishna Rao, TSRTC in-charge managing director Sunil Sharma and GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar filed separate affidavits, the contents of which will be defended by the government’s counsels when the hearing resumes on Thursday. 

Chief Secretary SK Joshi has been asked by the court to appear in person and clarify  on the dues the government owes the corporation. The essence of the three affidavits was that the state did not owe the TSRTC anything, but the corporation owed the government `540 crore in the form of MV tax dues piled up since 2017-18.The chief minister, at a review meeting with officials, discussed the TSRTC employees’ lukewarm response to his call to resume duty by midnight on Tuesday. According to sources, the government will watch how things pan out in court before deciding its next steps.

In related developments, the financial problems of the loss-making TSRTC were compounded further, with the high court ordering the it to pay `200 crore of the total dues of `411 crore to the RTC Employees Thrift and Cooperative Society Limited. Meanwhile, State Transport Authority secretary G Mamata Prasad served a notice on the RTC to immediately pay the government `452.86 crore as transport tax dues. 

As for the court’s observation that the GHMC owed the TSRTC `1,492 crore, of which it paid only `335 crore, Ramakrishna Rao submitted that he did not state that the GHMC owes the said amount to the corporation, but that these are monies being claimed as dues from the GHMC. In fact, the amount released so far was more than the alleged dues payable to corporation, he said, asserting that the government paid the TSRTC `1,117.39 crore in 2018-19 and 2019-20 till October 31 this year.

‘Assistance based only on financial condition’ 

Sunil Sharma, in his affidavit, said the TSRTC received an excess amount of `897.40 crore from the government. With a view to request the new Transport Minister, P Ajay Kumar, after he assumed charge, to get more funds from the government to the corporation, which was running at a loss, it was shown that some amounts are yet to be released by the government, he said. 

Due to a briefing with the minister during a presentation in September, and persuasion, the corporation received `455 crore till now (in financial year 2019-20) against a budget allocation of `550 crore for the full year, he added. While admitting that it was shown during a presentation to the minister that `1,492.70 crore was to be reimbursed by GHMC to the corporation, he said there was a mention in the presentation of the amount of loss sustained in Greater Hyderabad zone to be reimbursed by the GHMC. The corporation has been seeking reimbursement of the same from the GHMC from time to time, however, it is not a claim or something the GHMC owes the corporation, he asserted. 

As for the GHMC, Sunil Sharma said the government recently said the GHMC was in a net deficit and not in a position to reimburse the loss of TSRTC, therefore, it does not owe or is not liable to pay any money to the corporation for 2018-19. GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar stated that assistance to the TSRTC can be provided only based on the financial condition of the GHMC, and also in the manner decided by the government from time to time. 

The GHMC has a financial deficit of `768.20 crore in 2018-19, and this trend is continuing in the current year, hence it is unable to accept the TSRTC’s request to reimburse its losses in Greater Hyderabad limits. In fact, there is no commitment to reimburse all the losses as per the GHMC Act, 1955, he added.

‘Govt gave more than the `3K crore claimed’
The govt released `3,903.55 crore to the TSRTC since 2014-15, the principal secy (Finance) said. The money given by the govt is more than reimbursements towards concessions claimed by the TSRTC, which is `3,006.15 crore, he added

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp