Woman hit by husband for ‘bad curry’ drowns self

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old woman jumped to death in a well late on Tuesday, after she was allegedly humiliated and beaten up by her husband over the curry she prepared. The husband also jumped into the well behind her, reportedly to commit suicide, but was later saved by the locals. The incident was reported from Ralagudem village, Charla mandal, Bhadrari.

According to information, Chimala Sai, and his lover, Shailaja got married a year ago and had a 8-month-old baby. On Tuesday night, Sai got upset with the quality of the curry Shailaja prepared and beat her up. Humiliated, she jumped into the well in their house. Realising what had happened, Sai also jumped into the well. When locals brought them up from the well, Shailaja was dead and Sai, unconscious.