Hens prove even birds eager to ‘welcome’ Harish Rao in Telangana

Krishna P By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Not only people, but even the birds in Siddipet seem to get excited, and gather in one place when they hear that their beloved leader, Harish Rao, is visiting. In a video, that has gone viral on social media this week, a flock of hens can be seen assembling around their owner as he announces Siddipet MLA Harish Rao’s arrival.



Harish Rao, a leader who is known for keeping in touch with the public, visits his constituency four times a week, to hear the problems and day-to-day issues of the people.

During one such visit, Ward 1 Councillor, B Mallikarjun, realised that his hens get all excited whenever the MLA visits the area. So the Councillor, who is also the owner of over 200 hens, decided to train the birds to respond to the leader’s name. In the video that has gone viral, Mallikarjun can be heard saying, ‘Harish Rao aare, chinnoda randi ra. Randi, Harish Rao garu vaccharu’ (Harish Rao is coming boys, come. Come, Harish Rao sir is here). In response to the call, the hens are seen rushing towards him, and he feeds the birds.

Speaking to Express, Mallikarjun said, “Harish Rao has a special bond with Siddipet people. He is our beloved leader who works for the welfare and development of the people. So I decided to do this as a tribute to him.”

When asked if the hens come only when he feeds them, he said, “No no, they are trained to gather near the house whenever I call out Harish Rao’s name. I want to say that, not only humans but also the birds of Siddipet love our leader.”