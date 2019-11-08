Home States Telangana

KTR asks officials to prepare master plans for UDAs in Telangana  

​Rama Rao also directed the officials to ensure that revenue is mobilised from all available sources under their jurisdictions in order to fund various development activities. 

Published: 08th November 2019 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Ministers KT Rama Rao and Satyavathi Rathod during a progamme at the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad.

Ministers KT Rama Rao and Satyavathi Rathod during a progamme at the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS, S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao on Thursday instructed officials to prepare detailed master plans for each of the Urban Development Authorities (UDAs), keeping the increasing population and future development in mind. 

During a review meeting with chairpersons and senior officials of the various UDAs, he opined that cities will play a major role in the growth story of Telangana and that the 43 per cent of the State’s population already lives in the cities and the number is expected to increase to 50 per cent in the near future.

Rama Rao also directed the officials to ensure that revenue is mobilised from all available sources under their jurisdictions in order to fund various development activities. 

He asked the officials at the meeting to prepare a detailed report on the land banks within the UDA limits in the State. He said that the HDMA has been implementing innovative schemes and asked the officials of the other UDAs to emulate the HMDA’s best practices. Rao also asked the officials to include details related to the industrial zones, water bodies and development of suburban areas in their master plans. 

He also stated that the government had recently announced the land regularisation scheme for all new municipalities and officials should act tough on illegal layouts. MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar,  chairpersons of Warangal, Karimnagar, Siddipet and Nizamabad UDAs were present on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KT Rama Rao
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp