KTR asks officials to prepare master plans for UDAs in Telangana  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao on Thursday instructed officials to prepare detailed master plans for each of the Urban Development Authorities (UDAs), keeping the increasing population and future development in mind.

During a review meeting with chairpersons and senior officials of the various UDAs, he opined that cities will play a major role in the growth story of Telangana and that the 43 per cent of the State’s population already lives in the cities and the number is expected to increase to 50 per cent in the near future.



Rama Rao also directed the officials to ensure that revenue is mobilised from all available sources under their jurisdictions in order to fund various development activities.

He asked the officials at the meeting to prepare a detailed report on the land banks within the UDA limits in the State. He said that the HDMA has been implementing innovative schemes and asked the officials of the other UDAs to emulate the HMDA’s best practices. Rao also asked the officials to include details related to the industrial zones, water bodies and development of suburban areas in their master plans.

He also stated that the government had recently announced the land regularisation scheme for all new municipalities and officials should act tough on illegal layouts. MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, chairpersons of Warangal, Karimnagar, Siddipet and Nizamabad UDAs were present on the occasion.