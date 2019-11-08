New panel to study ways to keep single-use plastic at bay in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government on Thursday appointed a six-member committee to tackle the growing menace of single-use plastic in Hyderabad. The special committee has been asked to suggest feasible alternatives to single-use plastic items and to make suggestions for promoting industries that can produce such alternative products.

Headed by Special Chief Secretary of Environment, Forests, Science & Technology Department, Rajeshwar Tiwari, the committee will consist of principal secretaries of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department, and Industries & Commerce Department, as well as the member secretary of Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB).



According to Tiwari, the committee will study the impact of single-use plastic and will submit a report within the next 20 days.



“The State government is very focused and is ready to curb the plastic menace, for which this committee has been formed,” he said.

Talking about the role of TSPCB, he said, “The TSPCB has expertise and will act as a technical guide to the committee, as well as bring in reports from other states. If required, some people from the committee will be sent to different states, where a ban on single-use plastic is in place, to study the impact of the ban.”