Telangana Census officers named

HYDERABAD: The state government on Thursday appointed census officers for the Census 2021.
District collectors and municipal commissioners will be the principal census officers in districts and towns/cities respectively.
Joint collectors/additional commissioners, commissioners of municipal corporations will act as joint principal census officers.
