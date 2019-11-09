Cluster villages need of the hour in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Additional Secretary of National Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (NRIDA) Alka Upadhyaya on Friday stressed on the formation of ‘cluster village development models’ akin to China and South Korea for sustainable economic development of gram panchayats in the state.



Speaking at the 61st Foundation Day of the NIRDPR on Friday, she said, “China and South Korea are following the cluster village model by promoting micro and small enterprises, thereby improving the livelihoods of the local populace.”