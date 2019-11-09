Ex-sarpanch arrested for robbery in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A former sarpanch who was allegedly involved in a robbery was arrested by Chevella police here on Friday.



Gold ornaments weighing 2.5 tolas and a bike used during the offence were recovered from him. The accused, Patolla Vishnuvardhan Reddy, (56), served as a sarpanch of Venkatapuram village from 2011 to 2012.



According to police, on November 3, while he was on his way to Shankarpally, he noticed a couple waiting at a bus stop. He approached them and offered a lift, promising to drop them at Shankarpally as he was also going on the same route.



The woman went with him while her husband waited for public transport. After driving for a few kilometers, he diverted his bike to an isolated area and robbed the woman. Based on the clues given by the victims and other technical evidence, he was traced and arrested on Friday.