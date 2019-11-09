Fill Lokayukta, Upa Lokayukta posts: Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that a State cannot function without a Lokayukta, Upa Lokayukta, chairman and members of the Human Rights Commission as these bodies look after the needs of the people and protect their interests and rights, a division bench of TS High Court on Friday directed the State government to take steps to ensure that the posts these officers are filled up by November 29.

“It is, indeed, surprising that the appointments of Lokayukta, Upa Lokayukta, chairman and members of the Human Rights commission for the State of Telangana have not been made despite the lapse of time,” the bench observed.

The bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy passed the order in the PIL filed by social activist K Venkanna, seeking direction to the state government to immediately fill the above vacant posts in larger public interest.



When the matter came up for hearing, the bench asked the State Advocate General BS Prasad as to how much time the government takes to appoint officers for such crucial institutions. In the absence of such officers, whom the common man approaches for redressal of genuine grievances will be deprived of his right to justice. The government cannot seek further adjournments on such an important issue, it noted.

In reply, the AG said that the notification issued on October 30 this year as per provisions of the Telangana Lokayukta (Amendment) Act, 2017, has come into force.



The bench said that the state is duty-bound to appoint its Lokayukta and Upa Lokayukta under the Act. While adjourning the case, the bench directed the AG to inform the state government to take the initiative in making appointments to the above posts by November 29 and report compliance to the court.