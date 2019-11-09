Home States Telangana

Fill Lokayukta, Upa Lokayukta posts: Telangana High Court

The bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy passed the order in the PIL filed by social activist K Venkanna.

Published: 09th November 2019 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that a State cannot function without a Lokayukta, Upa Lokayukta, chairman and members of the Human Rights Commission as these bodies look after the needs of the people and protect their interests and rights, a division bench of TS High Court on Friday directed the State government to take steps to ensure that the posts these officers are filled up by November 29.

“It is, indeed, surprising that the appointments of Lokayukta, Upa Lokayukta, chairman and members of the Human Rights commission for the State of Telangana have not been made despite the lapse of time,” the bench observed.

The bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy passed the order in the PIL filed by social activist K Venkanna, seeking direction to the state government to immediately fill the above vacant posts in larger public interest.

When the matter came up for hearing, the bench asked the State Advocate General BS Prasad as to how much time the government takes to appoint officers for such crucial institutions. In the absence of such officers, whom the common man approaches for redressal of genuine grievances will be deprived of his right to justice. The government cannot seek further adjournments on such an important issue, it noted.

In reply, the AG said that the notification issued on October 30 this year as per provisions of the Telangana Lokayukta (Amendment) Act, 2017, has come into force.

The bench said that the state is duty-bound to appoint its Lokayukta and Upa Lokayukta under the Act. While adjourning the case, the bench directed the AG to inform the state government to take the initiative in making appointments to the above posts by November 29 and report compliance to the court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lokayukta Upa Lokayukta Telangana High Court
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp