KCR has no moral right to continue as chief minister of Telangana, former LoP

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Former Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Friday said that K Chandrashekhar Rao has no moral right to continue as the chief minister after the High Court has indicted his government of furnishing false information on the RTC issue.



Speaking to the media at the ‘Maha Dharna’ in Kamareddy, organised as part of Congress party’s nationwide protests against economic policies of the Central government, he recalled how the High Court, headed by Chief Justice RS Chauhan, admonished the officials for suppressing the facts on RTC dues and payments.

“Since the officials were representing the chief minister, entire blame goes to KCR for forcing the officials to furnish incorrect information. “The remarks made by the High Court were quite serious and unprecedented. KCR has no moral right to continue as the CM and he must immediately step down.”