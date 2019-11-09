NCDRC circuit disposes off 41 more cases in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The five-day circuit bench of National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) disposed of 56 cases, around 60 per cent more than the previous 10-day circuit bench that was held in Hyderabad earlier this year, in May.



However, the turnout was poor due to the lack of awareness among citizens, claimed the NCDRC officials.



The five-day circuit bench of NCDRC was set up here with the primary motive to allow complainants to file their cases in the city itself. Out of the 120 cases that were brought before the bench 41 cases were disposed and 7 are awaiting verdicts.