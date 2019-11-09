Telangana asks Centre to sanction 4,000 km rural roads

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Friday urged the Central government to sanction 4,000 km rural roads to Telangana under PMGSY-3.The minister demanded that the Centre should bear 90 per cent of the expenditure for laying rural roads under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Participating in the valedictory meeting on PMGSY training programme of southern states here, Dayakar Rao asked the Centre to modify the guidelines of PMGSY-3.



Stating that under PMGSY, the Centre sanctioned 2,427.5 km roads to Telangana, Dayakar Rao urged the Central government to increase them to 4,000 km. Stating that in 2007 due to the negligence of the combined Andhra Pradesh, Telangana failed to get black top roads for 534 hamlets, he asked the Central government officials to sanction the same to the state.



Dayakar Rao submitted a letter to this effect to Director-General of the National Rural Infrastructure Development Agency Alka Upadhyay.

The combined AP government by mistake recorded that 676 hamlets had tar roads. But, actually only 142 out of 676 hamlets had tar roads then. The remaining 534 hamlets too should get tar roads,” he said.



Officials of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala too were present at the meeting.

Vemula seeks more Central funds for road repairs



Transport Minister Veumala Prasanth Reddy called on Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways VK Singh here on Friday and requested the latter to release additional funds for road repairs in the State. Informing the visiting Union minister that due to recent rains several highways were damaged, he requested him to clear the pending proposals on declaring some more roads as national highways.