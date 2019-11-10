Home States Telangana

Overworked doctors seek better working hours in Telangana

Junior doctors and resident doctors are working close to 12 hours a day and close to 36 hours on days they are assigned night shifts. 

Published: 10th November 2019 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

The situation is even more grave on days when these junior doctors have to work night shifts.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Earlier this month, the Director of Medical Education of Tamil Nadu had issued a circular to underline the duty timings for junior doctors.

This has sparked off a discussion in the Telangana healthcare fraternity, where junior doctors and professors alike have appealed to the state government to pass a similar order, as junior doctors in all medical teaching hospitals in the state are overworked.

Junior doctors and resident doctors are working close to 12 hours a day and close to 36 hours on days they are assigned night shifts. 

Speaking to Express, Dr G Srinivas, a resident doctor and president of the NIMS Resident Doctors Association, said, “according to Supreme Court’s order, junior doctors are not supposed to be working for more than 48 hours a week — 8 hours a day. However, most of the junior doctors, especially in specialities such as Neurosurgery and Cardiology, start working from 7:30 am till 8 pm, whereas official timings are 8 am to 5 pm. We require recruitment of senior residents and assistant professors along with infrastructure for recreation as suggested by Raja Reddy committee formed at NIMS last year.” 

The situation is even more grave on days when these junior doctors have to work night shifts, said Dr Narahari, Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Niloufer Hospital.

“Sometimes, their shift starts at 9 am on Saturday and goes on till late evening hours of Sunday in one stretch. The least that can be done for these students, is have a designated off once a week after night shift.” 

However, when Express contacted Dr Ramesh Reddy, the Director of Medical Education, he refused to comment on the issue. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Doctors
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp