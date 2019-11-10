Overworked doctors seek better working hours in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Earlier this month, the Director of Medical Education of Tamil Nadu had issued a circular to underline the duty timings for junior doctors.



This has sparked off a discussion in the Telangana healthcare fraternity, where junior doctors and professors alike have appealed to the state government to pass a similar order, as junior doctors in all medical teaching hospitals in the state are overworked.



Junior doctors and resident doctors are working close to 12 hours a day and close to 36 hours on days they are assigned night shifts.

Speaking to Express, Dr G Srinivas, a resident doctor and president of the NIMS Resident Doctors Association, said, “according to Supreme Court’s order, junior doctors are not supposed to be working for more than 48 hours a week — 8 hours a day. However, most of the junior doctors, especially in specialities such as Neurosurgery and Cardiology, start working from 7:30 am till 8 pm, whereas official timings are 8 am to 5 pm. We require recruitment of senior residents and assistant professors along with infrastructure for recreation as suggested by Raja Reddy committee formed at NIMS last year.”

The situation is even more grave on days when these junior doctors have to work night shifts, said Dr Narahari, Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Niloufer Hospital.



“Sometimes, their shift starts at 9 am on Saturday and goes on till late evening hours of Sunday in one stretch. The least that can be done for these students, is have a designated off once a week after night shift.”



However, when Express contacted Dr Ramesh Reddy, the Director of Medical Education, he refused to comment on the issue.