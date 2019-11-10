Seminar on design education, architecture at Telangana's GITAM

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: “Today’s youth are showing interest in self-employment and entrepreneurship,” said Kavita Daryani Rao, Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) at the inauguration of Samalokanam, an awareness programme on architecture and design education. The event was jointly organised by the GITAM School of Architecture and the Institute of Engineers, Khairtabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the V-C stated that whatever students were learning in class today was different from the real working scenario in the field. She stated that their institute was focusing on expertise in the field of architecture and the education of students resulting in the developing of good skills.



The V-C also stated that it was appreciable that GITAM management was conducting such a programme.