Home States Telangana

Seminar on design education, architecture at Telangana's GITAM

Speaking on the occasion, the V-C stated that whatever students were learning in class today was different from the real working scenario in the field.

Published: 10th November 2019 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

The V-C also stated that it was appreciable that GITAM management was conducting such a programme.

The V-C also stated that it was appreciable that GITAM management was conducting such a programme.

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: “Today’s youth are showing interest in self-employment and entrepreneurship,” said Kavita Daryani Rao, Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) at the inauguration of Samalokanam, an awareness programme on architecture and design education. The event was jointly organised by the GITAM School of Architecture and the Institute of Engineers, Khairtabad. 

Speaking on the occasion, the V-C stated that whatever students were learning in class today was different from the real working scenario in the field. She stated that their institute was focusing on expertise in the field of architecture and the education of students resulting in the developing of good skills.

The V-C also stated that it was appreciable that GITAM management was conducting such a programme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GITAM School
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Saryu Aarti was conducted to mark the Ayodhya verdict. (Photo | EPS/Sana Shakil)
Ayodhya after Verdict: Devotees gather at river Saryu for special aarti
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp